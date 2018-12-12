Winds to taper off, weather to cool in Las Vegas Valley

After Wednesday’s gusty winds and unseasonably warm weather, the Las Vegas Valley will see slightly cooler temperatures and clear skies the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley and on Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Winds were expected to taper off overnight Wednesday and be replaced by light breezes through the weekend, said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Wind aside, the valley’s five-day forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures hovering above the normal 57-degree high for this time of year. Wednesday’s high reached 68, approaching the date’s record of 74, Boothe said.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with highs of 57 and 58, respectively. Saturday should reach 61, followed by a high of 62 on Sunday and 60 on Monday.

Rain chances are possible going into the next workweek, with a 10 percent chance for showers on Monday, the weather service said.

“We’ll keep watching this one,” Boothe said about Monday’s possible storm system. “It looks like right now that it’s not too, too wet.”

Overnight lows through the weekend should be in the low 40s, the weather service said.

