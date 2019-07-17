Windy afternoons continuing in Las Vegas Valley

Windy conditions will continue through Friday, and storms could darken the Las Vegas Valley as early as Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunset is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Windy conditions in the afternoon remain in the Las Vegas Valley through Friday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Afternoon breezes will continue in the Las Vegas Valley following the expiration of Tuesday and Wednesday’s red flag fire warning, while the possibility of moisture is on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year through the week, with highs around 105 and lows in the upper 70s, said meteorologist Alex Boothe. Afternoon winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph will likely persist into the weekend, he said.

A red flag warning that was in effect for the valley expired at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A thunderstorm in Sonora, Mexico, bordering Arizona, could bring some wind and moisture to the valley, most likely next week, Boothe said.

“We should be theoretically dry through the weekend, unless we get an unprecedented surge of moisture from one of these Mexico storms,” Boothe said. “If they’re strong enough they can push moisture up really quickly.”

Forecasters are also looking out for potential thunderstorms early next week, as weather patterns have started to shift toward monsoon season for the valley, the weather service said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.