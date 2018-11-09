Weather

Windy, chilly weather in Las Vegas Valley through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2018 - 8:17 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will be windy and chilly through the weekend.

The cold front that arrived early Thursday morning is sticking around, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos said. The morning low Friday hit 50, and a high of 67 is expected during the day.

Saturday’s high will likely be about the same, with an overnight low of about 44. Temperatures are forecast to fall again on Sunday, Veteran’s Day, with a high near 63 but the same low.

Winds will lessen next week and the valley is expected to enjoy sunny, mid-60s.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like