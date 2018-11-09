Windy, chilly weather in Las Vegas Valley through weekend

The cold front that arrived early Thursday morning is sticking around, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

It will be windy and chilly through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The cold front that arrived early Thursday morning is sticking around, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos said. The morning low Friday hit 50, and a high of 67 is expected during the day.

Saturday’s high will likely be about the same, with an overnight low of about 44. Temperatures are forecast to fall again on Sunday, Veteran’s Day, with a high near 63 but the same low.

Winds will lessen next week and the valley is expected to enjoy sunny, mid-60s.

