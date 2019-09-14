Windy conditions spark fire weather watch in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a fire weather watch on Monday, with dry conditions, low humidity and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Gusty winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Saturday saw a high of 102 degrees, which is expected to be followed by a high of 100 on Sunday before Monday ushers in windy weather and a high of 96.

Strong winds are expected to increase late Monday morning and peak in the afternoon, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Humidity is expected to be below 15 percent. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the alert said, and outdoor burning isn’t recommended.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by midweek, with forecast highs of 90 on Tuesday, 94 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday and 89 on Friday, the weather service said.

