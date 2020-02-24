Windy Tuesday only blemish on Las Vegas weather week

Other than a windy Tuesday, Las Vegas Valley residents should enjoy a great week of weather to end February.

“If you can stand the wind on Tuesday it will be a pretty good week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan “We’ll have gusts into the low 20s, perhaps a tad higher and after that it looks great.”

Monday’s forecast calls for a high near 70 with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low will be around 44.

The winds will drop Tuesday’s forecast high into the lower 60s with steady winds of 10-20 with some stronger gusts.

Wednesday will begin a steady rise in temperatures with a high in the mid-70s predicted for Saturday.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

