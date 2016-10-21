Las Vegas man died from being run over, coroner confirms

A Las Vegas man killed last month died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Friday.

The body of Darryl White Jr., 34, was discovered Sept. 7 near the main entryway of Playa Vista Apartments at 3700 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road.

His live-in girlfriend, Lah’tijera Howard, 26, was arrested in connection with White’s death the following day, after Las Vegas police found the couple’s car had obvious signs of damage. Police said Howard had previously stabbed White during a domestic violence incident in February.

Howard’s arrest report said detectives found the car at a nearby smoke shop. It had a cracked windshield, blood on the passenger side and pieces of clothing embedded in the windshield that matched White’s clothing.

The coroner’s office said Friday that White died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.