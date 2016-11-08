Posted 

Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with armed robbery of convenience store

Michael Holt (LVMPD)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police have identified and arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of a south valley convenience store in late October.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Michael Holt robbed the Sinclair convenience store at 9010 W. Flamingo Road, near El Capitan Way, on Oct. 29. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

Holt was also identified as the suspect in two other robberies on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, police said. He’s suspect of robbing a sandwich shop and a gas station near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive, police said.

Holt is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of robbery and three counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. His court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

