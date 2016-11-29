Las Vegas police ask for public’s help in finding robbery suspect

Las Vegas police seek the public’s help in finding a suspect identified in connection with a series of southeast valley armed robberies.

Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives identified Lamar Griffin as the suspected robber. In a statement, police say they suspect Griffin of committing six armed convenience store robberies between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12.

Griffin is wanted for six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and six counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, police said.

He is described as black man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.