Las Vegas police investigate attempted armed robbery at The Cosmopolitan

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Monday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

About 9 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of an attempted robbery at The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. Larry Hadfield said.

Two armed men entered a hotel room and tried to rob two guests, pistol whipping them, Hadfield said. The two victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries, Hadfield said.

The suspects, who fled the scene before Metro arrived, can be described as two men in their 20s, Hadfield said.

