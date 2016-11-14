Las Vegas police looking for 2 involved in multiple robberies

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of committing multiple local robberies in November.

The first robbery spree occurred between 1 and 1:45 a.m. Nov. 8. The suspects robbed three convenience stores in the east valley, police said.

The second spree occurred between 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. Nov. 12, when the same suspects robbed three more convenience stores in the south valley, police said.

Police described the first suspect as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and black Nike athletic pants. The second suspect is described as a young black man, who waited for the first suspect in a tan General Motors sport utility vehicle in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on these incidents may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s central robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

