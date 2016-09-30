Las Vegas police looking for man authorities say tried to rob woman at gunpoint in parking lot

Las Vegas police say a man who attempted to rob a woman Tuesday evening at gunpoint may be connected to multiple robberies that occurred recently in the northeast valley.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to a business complex in the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard to investigate an attempted robbery.

Police said their investigation showed that a woman was opening the door to her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man pulled out a small, short-barreled silver revolver and pointed it at her, demanding her purse. Passers-by were alerted by her screams and yelled at the man. He then walked away northbound without any of the woman’s property.

Police described the man as thin, about 6 feet tall and black with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored shorts and dark shoes.

Video of the incident can be found at: https://youtu.be/P3tVQ-faYyw.

Anyone with any information about the crimes may contact Metro at 702-828-7355 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.