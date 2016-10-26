Las Vegas police looking for man who tried to rob employees at Big Lots store

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who made a violent robbery attempt Sunday at a business in the northwest valley.

Around 9 p.m., Metro officers were dispatched to a Big Lots store at 7781 W. Tropical Parkway near Centennial Center Boulevard to investigate reports of an attempted robbery.

The investigation indicated a man entered the business armed with a large stick. He then approached several employees and demanded money.

He forced employees to the back of the office area of the store and repeatedly struck one of the victims with a stick, injuring the victim. The man then placed his hands around the neck of the same employee and threatened to kill the victim if he was not given money. He then left the store before officers’ arrival, police said.

Police said the light-skinned black man is in his 20s, stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black sunglasses, a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark gloves and dark jeans. He also has braces on his teeth. He was last seen carrying a backpack and was armed with a sharp wooden or metal object, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime may contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.