Police ask for public’s help in finding east Las Vegas valley robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery of a business in October.

The robber entered the business on the 2400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Sahara Avenue, on Oct. 27, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Once inside, he showed a handgun to employees at the counter and ordered them to empty all registers, police said. The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

The robber is described to be a light-skinned black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue and white board shorts, a dark baseball hat and black shoes.

Police said the incident was captured by video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect can call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.