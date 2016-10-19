2 men expected to survive after being shot during robbery

Two men are expected to survive their gunshot wounds after a robbery at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

The two men told police they were robbed by two armed men inside of a complex in the 3300 block of North Tenaya Way before 10:30 p.m. Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said information was preliminary, but the armed men got a tablet from one of the unarmed men.

At some point during the robbery, Gordon said, the unarmed men were shot. They were taken to a hospital, and the suspects fled.

