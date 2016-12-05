Clark County coroner identifies homeless man shot and killed last month

A homeless man who was shot and killed last month was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Tzaras, 46, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, it said.

Police have been investigating the homicide since Nov. 10, when Tzaras was shot on the sidewalk near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue, just north of downtown.

The area is heavily populated by the homeless and several shelters operate nearby.

Police did not identify a possible motive for the crime and as of Monday have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

