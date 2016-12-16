Investigators say Arizona man shot two people dead, then took own life

Investigators have concluded that a Mohave Valley man shot and killed his former girlfriend and the woman’s uncle before taking his own life Monday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Alexandria Rockwood, 35, was living with her uncle John Nielsen, 68, and had a court order issued against Bruce Penny, 46.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jody Schanaman said Penny was not supposed to have contact with Rockwood. She said a handgun was found by Penny’s side when all three bodies were located in a Mohave Valley residence in the 8800 block of South Ash Street.