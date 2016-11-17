Man shot during Thursday morning robbery outside Peppermill

A man is expected to survive after he was shot during a robbery outside the Peppermill Fireside Lounge early Thursday morning.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said police are looking for two suspects, one of whom they said shot the man in the leg near the lounge parking lot at 2985 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Gordon said the injured man reported jewelry stolen to police. The two male robbers were last seen north on Las Vegas Boulevard in a newer model red car.

A limo driver, Albert Nosa, said he briefly attempted to chase the suspects on Las Vegas Boulevard in his limo.

Nosa, in his late 50s, said he was sitting in the limo parked outside the Peppermill about 1:30 a.m. when he heard a single “bang” sound. He was eating lunch and looking down, he said, but looked up after he heard the bang.

“And then I look again, and there are two people on the ground struggling,” Nosa said.

Gesturing with his hands as he explained, Nosa said the injured man was sitting on the ground with his legs to one side while the shooter was on top of and grabbing at him.

He said the two men got in a red Toyota Camry and left with their lights off. He tried to follow the car but lost sight of it by the Sahara Avenue intersection.

“Man, this thing’s too big,” said Nosa, standing next to his limo.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.