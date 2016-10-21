Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in northwest Las Vegas shooting, robbery

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in the northwest valley Tuesday night.

Two men were robbed by two armed men inside of a complex in the 3300 block of North Tenaya Way before 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A second suspect was not in custody as of Friday morning, police said.

The two armed robbers approached two people in a parked vehicle in the apartment complex, according to the arrest report for suspect Kelvin Moore.

During the robbery the second suspect opened fire with his silver handgun, injuring both victims. The second suspect and Moore took off with a Samsung Galaxy phone from one victim and a Samsung tablet, Samsung 7 Edge phone and a wallet from the other victim, according to the arrest report.

Upon arrival police located two victims with gunshot wounds. The two victims were taken to University Medical Center with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, Gordon said.

Officers later arrested Moore in connection with the incident. Moore was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, auto burglary with a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, and attempted murder.

