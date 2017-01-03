Security guard shot, wounded near Buffalo and Summerlin Parkway

A security guard was shot while patrolling a northwest valley neighborhood Monday night.

The 60-year-old security guard was walking the property at 1150 N. Buffalo Drive, near Summerlin Parkway, about 11:15 p.m. when he encountered a 20- to 25-year-old man, Las Vegas police said.

The security guard asked the man if he lived on the property and he became agitated, Lt. David Gordon said. The man then fired four to five rounds at the security guard, striking him at least once.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to live, Gordon said.

The shooter fled the scene.

