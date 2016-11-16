Ethel M Chocolates lights up Holiday Cactus Garden — VIDEO

Ethel M Chocolates hosted its 23rd annual ceremonial lighting of the Holiday Cactus Garden on Tuesday.

The Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson lit up with more than a million Christmas lights after dark, marking the beginning of the holiday season for many families.

Mix 94.1 radio personality Mercedes hosted the evening’s festivities. The event kicked off with performances by ventriloquist and Strip headliner Terry Fator, actor Mark Shunock, local singer Zowie Bowie and a youth choir from Schofield Middle School and Coronado High School. Mercedes had the honor of pulling the ceremonial lever that illuminated the garden.

Guests were invited to roam Ethel M’s new chocolate store, participate in a chocolate tasting, visit with Santa and enter a raffle for an Ethel M gift basket. Young children lined up to receive balloon animals and face painting.

Visitors were encouraged to bring either a new toy to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada or canned goods to benefit Three Square in exchange for free tickets to the event.

The Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will remain open through Jan. 1 and the lights go on daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

