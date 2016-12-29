Chef Bobby Silva Exits Sake Rok

Executive Chef Bobby Silva has parted company with Sake Rok. Silva had helmed the kitchen at the Japanese restaurant/performance space in MGM’s Park since it opened this past spring. Before that, he had worked at Palazzo’s Japanese-South American fusion spot SushiSamba, appeared on “Top Chef Masters” and held positions with The Mina Group and RM Seafood.

There’s no word on what Silva’s next move will be. His last Facebook post had him checking in at Mount Charleston on Christmas Eve, and he did not return messages seeking comment for this story.

In the meantime, Joseph Mosconi has taken on the executive chef position at Sake Rok, while Sung Park was recently named the restaurant’s executive sushi chef. Both have been with the restaruant since it opened. Before that, Mosconi served as executive chef at the Tahiti Village resort on Las Vegas Boulevard, while Park worked the sushi bars of SushiSamba and Mandalay Bay’s Kumi.

