Chefs Chris Bulen, Justin Kingsley Hall, Bryan Ogden announce changes

The Las Vegas chef scene is in a constant state of flux, and the past week has brought a trio of big changes.

First, Chris Bulen announced abruptly on Facebook that he had left the Andre Rochat family. Bulen had a long history with the team, most recently returning to Alizé at the Palms to run the kitchen after the closing of Andre’s in the Monte Carlo. The post expressed gratitude for his 11 years with Rochat and his team, but gave no indication what was next for Bulen. And the chef couldn’t be reached for further comment. While Rochat’s team confirmed his departure, they don’t have any additional news.

Also announced on Facebook and later confirmed more officially: Justin Kingsley Hall has signed on as chef de cuisine at chef Brian Howard’s eagerly awaited Chinatown restaurant Sparrow + Wolf. Hall is known as a culinary educator at the Art Institute of Las Vegas. He briefly operated his SLO-Boy pop-up at the tiny culinary incubator in the parking lot of Dino’s Lounge on Las Vegas Boulevard. And he’s catered and promoted numerous private events, including this weekend’s sold-out Whiskey in the Wilderness benefit on Mount Charleston.

Finally, Bryan Ogden has signed on to run the kitchen at the brand new Sugar Factory in the Fashion Show mall. Ogden has a long history in Las Vegas dating back to his time on the award-winning opening team at his father Bradley’s eponymous restaurant. He also helped develop the menu and ran the kitchen at the old Sugar Factory location at Paris Las Vegas and, more recently, opened the Mixx Grill & Lounge in Boca Park. The new Sugar Factory is open, with a grand opening celebration set for March 18.

