Hawaiian eatery opens Summerlin-area location

Cinnamon’s has opened a Hawaiian-food eatery in a city known for attracting a large contingent from the islands.

“The menu has evolved over the years,” said Marty Weaver, general manager of the Las Vegas restaurant, which opened in December. “Some things are our staples. Guava chiffon and red velvet pancakes were introduced as special items about seven years ago. They were so popular, they were added the menu.”

Casino dealer Kully Burnet was at the Las Vegas eatery; he said he’d eaten at its namesake in Kailuah, Hawaii.

“When I learned it was opening here, yeah, I was happy,” he said. “I got here fast. … I’d tell (someone unfamiliar with Cinnamon’s) there are a lot of things here that you probably haven’t eaten before.”

The food may evoke the islands, but don’t expect the same from the décor.

Cinnamon’s shares a shopping center with Trader Joe’s. The only exterior sign was a banner that was difficult to read as it flapped in the breeze. Inside, the restaurant was sparse on promoting its brand — with no Hawaiian print shirts, faux palm trees dropping coconuts in the corners, or suntanned surfer hunks.

Cinnamon’s kept much of the look of Parma, the restaurant that preceded it. The tables and chairs were the same; the arrangement was the same. But there were clues to offering an island experience: cans of Hawaiian Sun guava juice in the display case, a couple of Hawaiian sayings on the walls and the palm-leaf ceiling fans.

One orders at the counter, then takes a seat. Plenty of menu items evoke the 50th state: broiled mahi mahi, Kal Bi chicken, crab cakes, the Kalua pork. Everything that’s offered at the Oahu Cinnamon’s, which opened in 1985, can be found here.

The brand also has two locations in Japan. Getting Cinnamon’s on the U.S. mainland was Alika (Alexander) Nam’s idea. As the son of the founders, he grew up in the business and eventually took it over.

“There wasn’t really one ‘main’ reason of choosing Las Vegas, but (it) was a collection of factors: the growing breakfast movement, the amazing food scene here, being able to source key ingredients from home and, of course, the strong Hawaiian ties and the similar tourist influence,” Nam said.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Weaver wound up in Hawaii and worked at the original location. Years later, when Cinnamon’s decided to make Las Vegas its next stop, Weaver jumped at the chance to be the general manager.

“We wanted to bring the taste of Hawaii here so people didn’t have to buy a plane ticket to eat our food,” Weaver said of Nam.

