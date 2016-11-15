Taco Bell opens first flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip to serve alcohol

Do you ever get that late night craving for tacos, nachos — and booze? The Las Vegas Strip is getting one more restaurant to meet that need.

Taco Bell is opening a flashy 24-hour flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Taco Bell Cantina on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon St. opens Monday night. It boasts an expanded menu offering the well-known staples as well as new tapas-style “shareables” like chicken fingers. Customers can watch their food being made with the restaurant’s open-kitchen design.

Customers will also be able to order alcohol from the bar or the “freeze wall,” offering drinks such as Baja Blast that can be customized with gin, rum, tequila, whiskey and vodka. The restaurant will offer traditional beer options, including Coors Light and Dos Equis.

The grand opening is being held Monday night at 10 p.m. The restaurant is offering an exclusive bottle of Baja Blast Bubbly to the first 50 people on their Facebook event. Anyone who shows their RSVP to the event page at the door can receive a free $5 Taco Bell gift card.

The Las Vegas Cantina will also be the first to sell official Taco Bell merchandise. Retail options include shot glasses, hats, phone cases and even hot-sauce bikinis.

While the restaurant is small, it offers a loft-style second floor and an outdoor patio for customers to enjoy as well as dedicated space for DJ entertainment, and VIP lounging.

