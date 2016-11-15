Posted 

Taco Bell opens first flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip to serve alcohol

Taco Bell Cantina opens on Las Vegas Strip (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The menu is above the "freeze bar" at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians walk by the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell manager Lyndsey Quinn prepares food in the open kitchen at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell merchandise is available at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A selection of menu items are seen at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center sports a "freeze bar" in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic freezes are available. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The media gets its first view of the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The upstairs dining room is seen at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The upstairs dining room has a great view of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JANNA KAREL and ELAINE WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Do you ever get that late night craving for tacos, nachos — and booze? The Las Vegas Strip is getting one more restaurant to meet that need.

Taco Bell is opening a flashy 24-hour flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Taco Bell Cantina on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon St. opens Monday night. It boasts an expanded menu offering the well-known staples as well as new tapas-style “shareables” like chicken fingers. Customers can watch their food being made with the restaurant’s open-kitchen design.

Customers will also be able to order alcohol from the bar or the “freeze wall,” offering drinks such as Baja Blast that can be customized with gin, rum, tequila, whiskey and vodka. The restaurant will offer traditional beer options, including Coors Light and Dos Equis.

The grand opening is being held Monday night at 10 p.m. The restaurant is offering an exclusive bottle of Baja Blast Bubbly to the first 50 people on their Facebook event. Anyone who shows their RSVP to the event page at the door can receive a free $5 Taco Bell gift card.

The Las Vegas Cantina will also be the first to sell official Taco Bell merchandise. Retail options include shot glasses, hats, phone cases and even hot-sauce bikinis.

While the restaurant is small, it offers a loft-style second floor and an outdoor patio for customers to enjoy as well as dedicated space for DJ entertainment, and VIP lounging.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

 

 