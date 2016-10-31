You can get a free sandwich for a good cause at Subway on National Sandwich Day

In honor of National Sandwich Day on Thursday Nov. 3, Subway is offering a free sub with the purchase of a sub and a drink, and a donated meal for Feeding America.

The promotion, called The Good Deed Feed, offers a free sub to guests who buy any sub and drink. Additionally, Subway will donate one meal to Feeding America with every purchase.

“One in eight Americans are going hungry, and we’re in the business of feeding people,” said Suzanne Greco, president and CEO of Subway restaurants. “Many of our franchisees have been committed to fighting hunger in their communities for years, and we’re proud of The Good Deed Feed and the impact it will have on a national level.”

In Subway restaurants, customers will be able to access a custom National Sandwich Day Snapchat filter as part of the promotion.