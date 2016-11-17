Henderson Girl Scout volunteers to train guide dog for the blind

Like any other student in her math class, Claire Binfield takes out her books and sits ready to take notes.

However, Binfield has something no other student has — a black Labrador retriever named Octave.

“Sometimes it’s weird to think I have a dog at school,” she said. “You get used to it after a while though.”

The Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas high school student decided to train Octave to become a guide dog for the blind.

She will spend the next year teaching obedience and getting Octave ready for her owner.

Binfield, a Henderson resident, has been a member of Girl Scouts for 11 years, an experience that has allowed her to do everything from learning to camp to travel to Costa Rica and Panama.

This year, she set out to get the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest honor for a Girl Scout.

In order to get that status, 80 volunteer hours are needed.

Binfield had always been curious about what it took to train a guide dog.

“I like that guide dogs help people become more social and independent,” Binfield said. “As someone who is independent by nature, that really appealed to me.”

As an animal lover, she thought this would be a great task for her.

After getting the support from her family to pursue the idea, she reached out to Guide Dogs for the Blind to see about the process of becoming a trainer.

Then, Binfield went to her school principal, Yolanda Flores.

“What really stuck out to me was how prepared Claire was,” Flores said. “She came in and gave a presentation about the program and what to expect.”

Flores said when she was a teacher at a school in California, another student had done something similar.

“I was actually surprised more schools in Las Vegas don’t do this,” she said.

Flores thought it was a good idea and consulted her executive director about getting it approved.

They worked to address concerns, from potential allergies to distractions.

“But it’s not much of a distraction,” Flores added. “After a while, you forget Octave is even there.”

Binfield went through training with the Guide Dogs for the Blind, which included dog sitting an older guide dog.

Finally, Binfield and Octave were reunited.

“She was 10 weeks old and kind of an awkward but sweet puppy,” she said.

With about three months into training, the 5-month-old Octave has already shaken some of the normal puppy habits.

“It was a little rough at first with her being a puppy,” she said. “It has definitely taught me about patience.”

But watching Octave become more reliable and seeing her training take affect has been rewarding, Binfield.

Now that it has been some time, everyone in her classes has gotten used to Octave’s presence.

While Binfield took a test in her first period class, Octave lay silently under the desk waiting for the next command.

Octave will be with Bindfield until September .

By the time Octave is done, she should be able to respond to any command and avoid any distractions.

“I think I’m going to miss her,” Binfield said. “I know this is for a good cause. I know I will do this again.”

For more information on Octave, follow her story on Instagram at Octaves_Journey or on Facebook at Octave’s Journey.

