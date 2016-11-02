Agreement allows College of Southern Nevada officers to aid Henderson police

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement between the city’s police department and the College of Southern Nevada to provide mutual aid assistance for five years.

The agreement, effective through Oct. 31, 2021, allows a Nevada System of Higher Education Police Department officer to act immediately to prevent harm to a person or property instead of waiting for a Henderson police officer.

CSN police officers who make arrests will transport those arrested to the city or county detention facility with jurisdiction over the arrest.

