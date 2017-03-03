Downtown Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 3 adults, 3 kids

Three adults and three children were displaced after an apartment fire Friday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

About 11:50 a.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the apartment at 2001 Stewart Ave. near North Eastern Avenue for reports of a fire, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The fire was contained to the upstairs unit of the apartment. No one was injured. Damages have been estimated at $30,000, Szymanski said.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults and three children displaced by the fire.

