Man hospitalized after southwest Las Vegas crash

A man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit after a crash in the southwest valley Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Canyon Drive and Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said the man was driving north on Grand Canyon and drove over the center median for an “unknown reason.” He hit a building and then a tree. The crash caused minor damage to the building at 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive.

The man is expected to live, police said.

The road was expected to reopen about midnight.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

