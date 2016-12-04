Thousands dash through downtown Las Vegas during 12th annual Great Santa Run

Santa Claus came to town Saturday morning. Actually, thousands of Santas.

But it wasn’t an unusual sight to see this time of year in downtown Las Vegas. These Santas — more than 8,000 in all — were taking part in the 12th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run benefitting Opportunity Village.

They came in all shapes and sizes. Some were under a year old, and some were old enough to qualify for senior citizen discounts. Most participants came on two legs, some rode in strollers. Some even had four legs. Virtually all wore the red-and-white uniform of that right jolly old elf, Saint Nick.

Tito, a dog thinly disguised as an elf, accompanied his Santa suit-clad owner, 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Casey Edmonds on her third Santa run.

“I came out to support a great cause and the community,” Edmonds said, as she positioned a pointy green hat with white trim atop Tito’s head.

Tito looked festive, decked out in his green outfit, highlighted with a red plaid chest, but he wasn’t a big fan of the matching hat.

“He doesn’t like to keep his hat on. He doesn’t like it very much,” Edmonds said.

Temperatures felt colder at this year’s Santa Run than last year’s, she noted. “It’s pretty fun, but it is freezing,” Edmonds said.

Tito was part of a menagerie of four-legged participants, including a llama and a goat.

Before the run, participants got into the holiday spirit at the Fremont Street Experience, taking in live performances on the Third Street Stage. Lorena Peril, who headlines Luxor’s “Fantasy” show, sang “All I Want for Christmas.” Human Nature, which performs at the Venetian, sang “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” The group’s members, who served as grand marshals for the run, also joined in as George Dare sang his signature Santa Run tune, “Run Santa Run,” before a cheering crowd.

For Las Vegas resident Richard Semer and his wife, Mayra, the run is an opportunity to get their seven kids off the couch and outside.

“It’s a good time and fun,” said Semer, 41, as he adjusted his son’s black Santa belt. “The kids get exercise,” he said, noting they all play video games.

“The kids love it. They like dressing up,” his wife added.

Deanna Fabris, 30, soaked up the holiday atmosphere as she pushed her 11-month-old son in a stroller through the Fremont Street Experience toward the starting line.

“We always did 5K’s back in Florida — at least one a month,” said Fabris, who moved to Las Vegas two months ago. “I think this is awesome, I love all the Santas and the atmosphere. We’ll definitely be back next year.”

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run raises funds for Opportunity Village, which offers programs and support services for nearly 3,000 residents with intellectual disabilities.

The event is one of the organization’s most successful fundraisers, said Stephanie McIntosh, Opportunity Village marketing assistant. In addition to funds from the run itself, proceeds from downtown visitors who ride the Slotzilla zip line through 5 p.m. Saturday also will go to Opportunity Village.

“It’s so exciting,” McIntosh said. “I was really happy to see the turnout. It’s good to have the community involved.”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.