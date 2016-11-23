Posted Updated 

Hundreds turn out for memorial for people killed in Elko plane crash

In this Nov. 21, 2016, photo, hundreds of people attend a candlelight memorial for four people killed in the crash of a twin-engine medical air ambulance shortly after takeoff last week from Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nev. (Marianne Kobak McKown/Elko Daily Free Press via AP)

In this Nov. 21, 2016, photo, Carrie Hintz talks during a candlelight vigil honoring the four people who died Friday in the crash of a twin-engine medical air ambulance shortly after takeoff last week in Elko, Nev. Hintz was a good friend of one of the victims, Tiffany Urresti. In the background are Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego and Fire Service Chaplain Bill Killian. (Marianne Kobak McKown/Elko Daily Free Press via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELKO — Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight memorial for four people killed in the crash of a twin-engine medical air ambulance shortly after takeoff last week from Elko Regional Airport.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a high school choral group and a fire service chaplain were among those leading the Monday evening vigil at Angel Park.

American Medflight pilot Yuji Irie, paramedic Jake Shepherd, nurse Tiffany Urresti and their patient, Edward Clohesey died in the Friday crash.

Clohesy was being flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City when the Piper PA-31T aircraft crashed and burned in a parking lot not far from the airport.

No one on the ground was injured.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board investigation report is expected in several days.

 