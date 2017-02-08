Administrative board will not reopen case accusing North Las Vegas mayor of abusing office

An administrative board will not reopen a case that alleged North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee abused his office to hire friends and acquaintances.

Philip Larson, the chairman of the Employee-Management Relations Board, this week had asked his colleagues to re-examine the allegations filed by Tammy Bonner and Bachera Washington.

The employees claimed that the city’s decision to privatize the human resources department to save money was a way to get rid of workers who criticized the mayor.

Bonner and Washington alleged that their jobs were eliminated as retaliation for filing an ethics complaint against the mayor. Bonner had worked for the city for 13 years; Washington worked there 22 years.

Larson could not muster support to reopen the case Tuesday from the two other members of the panel, which handles disagreements between local governments and employees.

Thus, the board’s decision last month will stand, clearing the city of any wrongdoing. The board had also rejected requests from Bonner and Washington to get their jobs back and receive attorneys’ fees and back pay.

