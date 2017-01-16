Habit Burger opens first North Las Vegas location

Irvine, California-based restaurant Habit Burger Grill opened its first location in North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 — and its fourth in the Las Vegas Valley — and celebrated its grand opening with free food.

The restaurant is at 6482 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite H100A, near the 215 Beltway in the Wal-Mart Supercenter shopping center.

“We decided to expand north when we felt we’d have the right market,” said Xiaoming Hu, Habit Burger Grill operations partner, adding that four more Habit Burger Grill locations are set to open in the area within a year.

The food is made to order with fresh produce and never-frozen meat, he said. Guests can dine in or carry out; there is no drive-thru.

Habit kicked off its grand opening with weeklong festivities, starting with its free-burger day Jan. 10 and open-menu day Jan. 11, when the first 200 guests received a free Charburger, fries and a drink.

“The food was amazing. I’m so full, I can’t even finish my burger,” Tanya Evers of North Las Vegas said as she ate with a friend.

Evers, who was not familiar with Habit, ordered the Portabella Char burger with fries and a drink.

“The fries were even good, and I’m really picky when it comes to fries,” she said. “I’ll definitely be back.”

Metropolitan Police Department officer William Moore visited on his lunch break.

“The food was high-quality and really good,” he said.

During community charity events Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, Habit was set to donate all proceeds to three nonprofit organizations: Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, Opportunity Village and Spread the Word Nevada.

The first Habit Burger in the valley opened Aug. 12, 2015, at 365 Hughes Center Drive, near East Flamingo and Paradise roads. The second opened June 8 at 4830 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 130, in Las Vegas, and the third opened Aug. 10 at 543 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@viewnews.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.