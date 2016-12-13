North Las Vegas apartment complex fire displaces 17 tenants

A fire at a North Las Vegas apartment complex displaced 17 tenants Monday evening.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the Mountain View Apartment complex at 2437 St. George St., near Civic Center Drive. Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments were called to assist, North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams said.

The fire started on the roof of a two-story multiunit building, Williams said. Firefighters contained the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was contacted to help the 17 people displaced. The fire severely damaged four units, causing $250,000 in water, smoke and fire damage, the Fire Department said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, but the North Las Vegas Fire Department ruled the blaze accidental Monday night.

Another fire on Dec. 1, which killed three people, happened less than half a mile from the Mountain View Apartments on the same street.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.