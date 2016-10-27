Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded to the crash about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Donna Street and East Azure Avenue near East Centennial Parkway, police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Cavaricci said the 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

