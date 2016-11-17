Volunteers find fulfillment, family at Las Vegas’ Three Square food bank

People who volunteer to help others often say that it’s the most satisfying thing they’ve ever done.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that some east valley residents volunteer with their families. Or, in at least one case at Three Square Food Bank, 4190 N. Pecos Road, volunteers become part of an extended family.

“I used to volunteer at Three Square Food Bank with my husband (David),” said Barbara Callahan. “When he had to leave town for a few months for work, I started bringing Austin along, and now I don’t think it’s something I could stop doing because it makes Austin so happy.”

Callahan and Austin Leavitt are not related, but she says thinks of her 23-year-old autistic neighbor as family and acts as a mentor to him. Leavitt is happy to add another family member or two. He calls the organization’s volunteer coordinator, Kari Guerrero, “Mama K.”

“The first thing Austin does when he comes in is to give me a hug and a kiss on the cheek and he says to me, ‘Do you have any chocolate for me Mama K?’ And I always do,” Guerrero said. “I have something special for him like a little piece of chocolate cake. He’s a hard worker, and he always works with a smile. He says ‘hi’ to everybody.”

Guerrero said that Three Square couldn’t operate without its volunteers. In 2015, the food bank had 24,000 volunteers, averaging about 50 to 100 each day and sometimes twice that number on Saturdays.

“We pack about 10,000 pounds of food each day,” Guerrero said. “(10,000) to 12,000 kids meals are packed every day. We have groups from businesses, retirees, families and all kinds of people lending a hand here. Our volunteers work very well together,” Guerrero said. “We want every volunteer to have fun and have a rewarding experience, which makes them want to come back. That’s what we strive for.”

Guerrero met Callahan and her husband on the first night she worked in the volunteer department. At the time, the Callahans were coming two nights a week.

“We evolved a really close relationship,” Guerrero said. “They’re just amazing people. When she started bringing Austin, he turned out to be amazing too.”

Callahan and Leavitt have volunteered at Three Square for six months. She tried to take him to a few other organizations, but she didn’t feel welcome . They’ve become experienced volunteers who can help new ones. When Callahan’s husband returns to town in a few weeks, they plan to pick up where they left off volunteering, with the addition of Leavitt.

“Austin loves sorting,” Callahan said. “He just graduated and he’s looking for a job, but his mother doesn’t want him stuck in a job that’s just repetitious. She wants him in a job where he interacts with people, so this really suits him. He meets different people every week here.”

Several members of the staff praised Leavitt’s attitude and the pair’s work.

“I know that we’re helping the community, and that’s the most important thing,” Callahan said. “I can’t stress enough to anybody who has never done this that they should. It’s addictive. Community is vital to everybody.”

Visit threesquare.org or call 702-644-3663.

To reach East Valley View reporter F. Andrew Taylor email ataylor@viewnews.com or call 702-380-4532.