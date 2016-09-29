Posted 

5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Shake Month in October

(courtesy Shake Shack)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Shake it up.

Bananas Foster Bam-Boozled shake — Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Just like the classic dessert, the shake is made with sauteed bananas, Myers’ dark rum, caramel sauce and hard caramel, $13.

Somoa! Elixxr Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

Inspired by the Girl Scout cookie, it’s a combination of vanilla ice cream, coconut vodka, butterscotch schnapps and — yup — the cookie, $14.95.

Bourbon St. Shake — Brooklyn Bowl, The Linq

The bourbon is optional ($5 for a shot) in this NOLA-style shake that’s loaded with Nutella, $9.50.

Apfelstrudel and Black Forest shakes — Shake Shack, New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin

Part of Shacktoberfest, the shake on the left with apple-strudel flavors is topped with whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar shortbread, while the Black Forest Shake is chocolate and cherry with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles, $5.79, through Sunday.

Oreo Pudding Shake — Gordon Ramsay BurGR, Planet Hollywood

One of a series of drinks that combine a thick milkshake with silken pudding, it’s creme brulee pudding with an Oreo shake and Oreo cookie, $9.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 

