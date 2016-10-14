This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

The Barrymore

The Barrymore at Royal Resort, 305 Convention Center Drive, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a throwback menu through Nov. 6 of such dishes as vitello tonnato, $15; lobster deviled eggs, $12; and duck confit with creamy farro and truffle cheese, $29. Call 702-407-5303.

We invite you to celebrate our 5th Anniversary all month long with our special throwback menu. pic.twitter.com/28xALRaZF4 — BarrymoreLV (@BarrymoreLV) October 10, 2016

MonteLago Village

MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson will be smokin’ and brewin’ up the fun this weekend. The village’s Seasons Market will smoke St. Louis-style ribs from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a rack priced at $14.99 and a rib meal with two sides at $9.99. And more than 30 breweries will be represented at the MonteLago Village Beerfest from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with music by local bands and beer-centric vendors. It’s $35 general admission or $45 VIP in advance ($45 or $60, respectively, at the gate). For advance tickets, go to mlvbf.com.

Inferno Curry Challenge

Think you can handle the hottest the pepper world can dish out? Then you’ll want to try the third annual Inferno Curry Challenge at Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road, through Oct. 31. This year’s version also contains the Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers. Finish it and earn a spot on the bistro’s Wall of Flame, a $50 gift card and a chance to enter a drawing to win dinner for a year.

Wine & Brews

Stroll around the grounds until you feel at home — and help the cause of children’s literacy at the same time. Wine & Brews at The District is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. It’s a benefit for Spread the Word Nevada. Tickets are $25; visit http://bpt.me/2597004.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza

Not only wine but also food will be in lush supply at the 17th annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza, a benefit for Nathan Adelson Hospice. Scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, it’ll benefit the pediatric and families in need programs at the hospice. Tickets for the event at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St., are $75, or $150 for VIP. Call 702-938-3910.