1 man killed in crash on 215 Beltway near Green Valley Parkway

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

The crash on eastbound 215, just before the Green Valley Parkway exit, was called in at 6:23 a.m.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said that a Nissan Sentra and Pontiac Grand Prix collided in the left travel lane before crashing into a drainage ditch on the right side of the road. Both vehicles overturned and landed on their roofs.

The driver of the Pontiac, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said. The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan as well as the passenger in the Pontiac were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injures.

Buratczuk said the man who died was wearing his seatbelt. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s identity and cause and manner of death after his next of kin have been notified.

NHP and the Regional Transportation Commission say that eastbound 215 will be closed intermittently for the next few hours.

#BREAKING 2 vehicle rollover IR215EB/Pecos, 1 fatality. Expect delays, intermittent road closures will be in effect while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/PSRw5GRKWd — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 8, 2016

