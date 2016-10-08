1 student hospitalized in brawl at northwest Las Vegas restaurants

Las Vegas police and school administrators are investigating a northwest valley brawl that broke out Friday night after a high school football game.

Fights broke out inside two Centennial Hills restaurants — Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out — after Arbor View beat archrival Centennial 28-7 at Centennial High School.

Both restaurants, about 4.5 miles east of the school, are on Centennial Center Boulevard, just north of Ann Road and west of U.S. Highway 95.

Ryan Danks, whose younger sister attends Arbor View, said he and his family were at a nearby restaurant, celebrating their 3-year-old’s birthday, before the fight started.

“We saw a lot of students hanging in the parking lots, in front of cars,” Danks said.

He said that when a car honked at a group of students wearing Arbor View shirts so it could pass through a parking lot near the In-N-Out, the students began jumping on the car.

“They were jumping on the bumper and the hood,” he said. “I didn’t see any of the fighting, but they were out there being rowdy.”

Danks, 34, said he didn’t learn about the brawl until his younger sister called him in tears because one of her friends was badly hurt.

“I’m just so glad my kid sister wasn’t there,” he said.

Students took to social media during and after the fight, tweeting photos and videos from inside the restaurants. One video, which has since been deleted, showed a group of people pushing and kicking an In-N-Out employee. Another video, also deleted, showed people in Arbor View and Centennial High School shirts fighting inside Raising Cane’s.

“It was probably the scariest moment of my life,” said 15-year-old Kade Sellers, who was at the restaurants Friday night.

Sellers said the fight began in the Raising Cane’s and spread to In-N-Out.

“Everybody started running toward Cane’s,” he said. “I went in and people were throwing cups and yelling, and then they started fighting.”

Sellers said that during the fight he heard two gunshots, but no one was shot. He also said he saw one student pull out a stun gun.

The commotion ended when Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, Sellers said.

“People just scattered all at once,” Sellers said. “I thought I was going to get hit by a car.”

Police said a female student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. After the brawl ended, several people went to area hospitals to report the fight.

“This is the first time that something like this has occurred on this scale, at least in my memory,” Centennial High School Principal Trent Day said.

Day said that come Monday, school administrators will notify parents and work with Metro to identify students involved.

“As an administrator, I can’t act prematurely,” Day said Saturday afternoon. “But when Monday comes we will gather all the information and start working from there.”

Arbor View Principal Kevin McPartlin didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, but the Clark County School District issued a statement about the fight.

“CCSD is aware of the incident that occurred last night involving some of our students,” the district said. “Although the incident took place off school property and after hours, administrators are cooperating with LV Metro, contacting parents and will be taking appropriate disciplinary action.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.