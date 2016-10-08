2 injured in SUV-truck crash in northwest Las Vegas

Two people were seriously injured in a northwest valley crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer on Saturday.

Metro responded to the crash about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Road and Durango Drive. Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said both drivers were taken to the University Medical Center and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A traffic signal power box was damaged in the crash. Electricians working for Clark County were enroute at noon to repair it, Rogers said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.