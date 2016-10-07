Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after being hit by pickup in North Las Vegas

The man struck and killed by a pickup in North Las Vegas last month has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

James William Jones, 65, whose city of residence is unknown, was crossing East Lake Mead Boulevard just west of North Pecos Road while outside of a marked crosswalk about 7:20 p.m. Sept. 22 when he was hit by a Ford F-150.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and neither speed nor impairment appeared to be a factor, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

