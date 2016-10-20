Coroner rules man whose body was found inside Nellis base perimeter fence died of heat stroke

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that a man whose body was found Aug. 16 inside a perimeter fence at Nellis Air Force Base died of heat stroke.

Detlef Mann, 66, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause of death was listed as environmental heat stroke, and the manner was an accident.

Mann’s body was found just inside the southern fence line of the base about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 16, Nellis Staff Sgt. Victoria Sneed told the Review-Journal.

No further details about Mann, including his hometown or whether he had any connection to the base, were immediately available.

