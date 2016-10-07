Free legal services to be offered in Las Vegas during Pro Bono Week

Southern Nevada residents will have access to a full schedule of free legal services and presentations Oct. 21-27 during Pro Bono Week.

All activities will be held at the Clark County Law Library, 309 S. Third St., Suite 400, except for the final event, the Free Wills Carnival, which will be held at Vegas PBS, 3050 E. Flamingo Road.

The Wills Carnival is open to seniors, veterans and low-income Nevadans who would like a free legal consultation for the preparation of wills and advance care directives.

Following is the week’s schedule:

— 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 21, Tenant’s Rights.

— 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22, Veterans Ask-A-Lawyer Clinic.

— Noon to 2 p.m., Oct. 24, Small Claims.

— 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 25, Foreclosure and Squatting in Nevada.

— 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 26, Criminal Record Sealing Clark County and Civil Rights Restoration in Nevada.

— 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 27, Wills Carnival.

Anyone interested in attending the Veterans Ask-A- Lawyer Clinic, the Criminal Record Sealing class or the Wills Carnival must register in advance by calling the Clark County Law Library at 702-455-4696.

