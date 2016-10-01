Jeweler claims Floyd Mayweather Jr. owes $1.4m for diamond necklace

A Las Vegas-based jeweler claims in a lawsuit that champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. owes the company $1.4 million for a diamond necklace.

According to the Clark County District Court complaint, filed Sept. 23, The Jewelers Inc. sold Mayweather a $3 million necklace containing 72 diamonds in September. The retired boxer paid the company $1 million up front and then made six payments of $100,000 between October and May.

After the last payment, the jeweler claims, Mayweather refused to pay the remaining balance.

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said Friday that Mayweather had no comment on the lawsuit.

Last year Mayweather was ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities after earning $300 million. Mayweather, who says he has retired from boxing, currently sits at No. 54 with $44 million earned over the last 12 months.

