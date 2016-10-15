Man involved in police car chase died of multiple gunshot wounds

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the cause and manner of death for the man shot and killed by police Wednesday night.

Rex Vance Wilson, 50, was shot on the 215 Beltway Wednesday night after refusing to stop for Metro officers attempting to pull his vehicle over. According to the coroner, Wilson died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers believe Wilson was a suspect in a string of recent robberies and a Henderson carjacking. The Metropolitan Police Department has not yet released the name or names of officers involved in the shooting.

