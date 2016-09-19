Posted Updated 

Moped driver critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Moped driver critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

web1_mopedcrashweb_7046152.jpg
still from video camera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Moped driver critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

web1_mopedcrash2_7046152.jpg
still from video camera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man is in critical condition after a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

A 56-year-old man was riding a moped on Searles Avenue, near Rancho High School, when a dark-blue Honda Odyssey traveling on 21st Street ran through a stop sign and struck the man in the intersection at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man was thrown from the moped and taken to the University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Honda van fled the scene.

Police are searching for a dark-blue 1999-2004 Honda Odyssey with damage and a broken passenger window on the left side of the van. The van was last seen traveling south on 21st Street.

Anyone with information on the van or the hit-and-run driver can contact Metro’s accident investigation section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...