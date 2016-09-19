Moped driver critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A man is in critical condition after a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

A 56-year-old man was riding a moped on Searles Avenue, near Rancho High School, when a dark-blue Honda Odyssey traveling on 21st Street ran through a stop sign and struck the man in the intersection at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man was thrown from the moped and taken to the University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Honda van fled the scene.

Police are searching for a dark-blue 1999-2004 Honda Odyssey with damage and a broken passenger window on the left side of the van. The van was last seen traveling south on 21st Street.

Anyone with information on the van or the hit-and-run driver can contact Metro’s accident investigation section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.