North Las Vegas City Council approves construction of My Place Hotel

A 63-room hotel will be built on a vacant 1.5-acre lot on the northeast corner of Craig Road and Bruce Street, under a plan approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night.

Construction is expected to start later this year on My Place Hotel, an economy lodge known for short and long-term stays. The hotel will stand four stories tall with 69 parking spaces, according to planning documents filed by The Rivett Group and TML Mendenhall LP.

Each room will be furnished with kitchenettes that will allow hotel guests to prepare their own meals. The hotel is expected to open by spring.

