2 people suffer critical injuries in hit-and-run DUI-related crash

Two people were critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect driver is in custody following a two-car crash at East Bonanza Road and North Sloan Lane at 7:19 p.m.

Police said a 2014 Toyota Scion was westbound on Bonanza toward Sloan. A 2010 Toyota Yaris eastbound on Bonanza turned left from a two-way center turn lane onto northbound Sloan, pulling out in front of the Scion, police said. The Scion’s front side hit the Yaris’ right passenger side, police said, with both cars continuing west on Bonanza before stopping west of the intersection facing north.

The 63-year-old driver and 54-year-old passenger in the Yaris were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police said the 28-year-old Scion driver, Marissa Self, drove away from the crash site before officers found her and booked her into Clark County Detention Center on a felony hit-and-run with injury charge. She showed signs of intoxication, police said.

