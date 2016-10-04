Float in Indiana parade depicts Clinton in electric chair, Trump at switch

AURORA, Ind. — Parade organizers in a southeastern Indiana town say they regret including a float depicting Hillary Clinton sitting in an electric chair with Donald Trump throwing the switch.

The city of Aurora issued a statement denouncing the float, which appeared in Saturday’s Aurora Farmers Fair parade. The city said the imagery was “not consistent with the values of our citizens or who we want to be as a city.”

The Aurora Lions Club organized the parade. It says it “regrets the display.”

Frank Linkemeyer made the float. He says he wasn’t trying to offend anyone and was just having fun. He says “it definitely was all for laughter.” The float also had a grim reaper figure holding a scythe.

The town of 3,700 is about 30 miles west of Cincinnati.